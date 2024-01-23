SP Asset Management LLC Buys 305 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

SP Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. SP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter worth about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1,553.8% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 79.5% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.38.

Mondelez International Stock Up 2.0 %

MDLZ stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,477,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,113,487. The company has a market cap of $101.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.82 and its 200-day moving average is $70.56.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.75%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

