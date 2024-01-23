SP Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,010 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

SP Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,565 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. SP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in PayPal by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,215,000 after acquiring an additional 138,875 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 136.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down previously from $72.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.23.

PayPal Trading Up 1.8 %

PYPL traded up $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.89. 12,563,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,083,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.91 and a 200 day moving average of $61.03. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

