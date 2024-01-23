Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,802 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 31.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VLUE stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.07. 170,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.39. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.