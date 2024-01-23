Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 54,748 FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFR)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 54,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000. FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs accounts for approximately 1.3% of Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BUFR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 881.7% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 20,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 18,577 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the second quarter worth $25,000. Purus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the second quarter worth $5,369,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 158.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 74,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 45,543 shares during the period.

FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs Stock Performance

BUFR stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $26.89. 1,276,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.37. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.60.

About FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs

The First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BUFR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETFs. BUFR was launched on Aug 10, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

