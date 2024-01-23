Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 57,410 Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 57,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,000. Pacer Trendpilot International ETF comprises 1.4% of Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PTIN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 755,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,708,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 24.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 10,869 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $949,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $5,292,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot International ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PTIN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.85. 2,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,327. Pacer Trendpilot International ETF has a 12-month low of $24.48 and a 12-month high of $28.13. The company has a market cap of $132.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.65.

About Pacer Trendpilot International ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (PTIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot International index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary ex-US Large-Cap Index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTIN was launched on May 2, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

