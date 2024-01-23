Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Sells 7,487 Shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,487 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF accounts for 1.5% of Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.94% of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000.

SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF Price Performance

Shares of MMTM stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.86. The stock had a trading volume of 315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914. SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF has a 12-month low of $161.47 and a 12-month high of $209.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.99 million, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $198.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.27.

SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (MMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1500 Positive Momentum Tilt index. The fund tracks a tiered index that weights securities from the S&P 1500 according to a combination of their market capitalization and their price momentum over the previous 12 months.

Featured Stories

