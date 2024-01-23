Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Has $6.51 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 6.2% of Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $6,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,457,000 after acquiring an additional 13,831 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,164,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,118,000 after buying an additional 110,594 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EQ LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. EQ LLC now owns 67,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,165,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,338,678 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.78. The stock has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

