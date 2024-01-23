Syntal Capital Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,826 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Shell in the second quarter worth $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Shell by 128.2% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Shell in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shell Stock Down 0.1 %

Shell stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,914,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,236,053. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $68.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $203.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.02.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. Shell had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $78.01 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,031.33.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

