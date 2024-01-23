Syntal Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 41.5% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 744,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,753,000 after acquiring an additional 218,177 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter worth $4,531,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 33.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 265,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,502,000 after buying an additional 66,550 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,078,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,602,000 after buying an additional 94,090 shares during the period. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter valued at $4,118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $101.93. 3,122,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,092,568. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $84.94 and a 52 week high of $102.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.45. The company has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.962 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.95.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

