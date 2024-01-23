Syntal Capital Partners LLC Cuts Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,661 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 14,404 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources comprises about 1.4% of Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on PXD shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Argus cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target (down from $276.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of PXD stock traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $218.71. 1,384,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,103,607. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.74. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $257.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $51.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $3.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Further Reading

