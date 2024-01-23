12,727 Shares in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Acquired by Syntal Capital Partners LLC

Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mplx by 104,751.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,772,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,291,317,000 after acquiring an additional 69,705,594 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,309,208 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $224,419,000 after buying an additional 976,033 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 5,786,102 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $205,812,000 after buying an additional 43,318 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,266,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $174,758,000 after buying an additional 319,502 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Mplx by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,140,208 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $168,804,000 after purchasing an additional 744,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Mplx alerts:

Mplx Stock Performance

MPLX traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $37.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,043,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,771. Mplx Lp has a fifty-two week low of $33.03 and a fifty-two week high of $37.61. The stock has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.44 and its 200 day moving average is $35.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.02). Mplx had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 32.89%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MPLX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.29.

Get Our Latest Report on Mplx

Mplx Profile

(Free Report)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.