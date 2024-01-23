Syntal Capital Partners LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,049 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90.8% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 961,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,440,000 after buying an additional 457,729 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4,385.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 2,352,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,258 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,936,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346,840 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.95. 4,068,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,709,108. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.05. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $101.15.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

