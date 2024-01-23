iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by Syntal Capital Partners LLC

Syntal Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,077 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 151.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $54.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,120,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,262. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $54.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.55. The company has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

