Syntal Capital Partners LLC Sells 6,657 Shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) by 64.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,729 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,657 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCH. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arch Resources by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,265 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arch Resources by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Arch Resources by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,171 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 5,611 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Arch Resources by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 16,108 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arch Resources news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 158 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $26,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,905. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 5,000 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $875,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,750 shares in the company, valued at $3,981,932.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 158 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $26,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,434 shares of company stock valued at $1,491,867 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARCH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $197.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th.

Arch Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ARCH traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.49. The company had a trading volume of 98,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,646. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.71. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.42 and a 1 year high of $186.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The energy company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.65. Arch Resources had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 58.01%. The business had revenue of $744.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 27.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.43%.

Arch Resources Profile

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical products. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,263 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,450 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,087 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Further Reading

