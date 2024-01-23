Syntal Capital Partners LLC Sells 8,216 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,216 shares during the quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 8,323 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,433,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 128,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,413,000 after acquiring an additional 32,575 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of GSY traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $49.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,371. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.54 and a fifty-two week high of $50.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.79.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

