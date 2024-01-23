Syntal Capital Partners LLC Invests $515,000 in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 20,887 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UBS. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Channing Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC now owns 535,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,273,000 after acquiring an additional 20,060 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 29.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares during the period. 36.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UBS Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBS traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.95. 2,082,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,032,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $17.99 and a 1-year high of $31.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The bank reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.30). UBS Group had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 52.89%. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UBS shares. Bank of America lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. BNP Paribas raised UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com raised UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.86.

About UBS Group

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

