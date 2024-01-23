Syntal Capital Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,406 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth about $6,714,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 8.7% during the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,129 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 117.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 218,369 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $19,625,000 after acquiring an additional 117,900 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,401 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 11.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,951 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

AKAM stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.03. The company had a trading volume of 853,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,684. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.25. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $123.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.76.

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $965.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.57 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.54%. Analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 4,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $469,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 29,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,390,585.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total value of $492,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,821.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 4,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $469,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 29,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,585.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,922 shares of company stock worth $2,480,245. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AKAM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.05.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

