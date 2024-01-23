Syntal Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FLT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $302.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FLT traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $287.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,056. The company has a 50-day moving average of $263.95 and a 200-day moving average of $258.13. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.04 and a 12 month high of $288.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.26.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.30. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The firm had revenue of $970.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

(Free Report)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.