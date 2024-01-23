Syntal Capital Partners LLC Has $489,000 Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 61.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,504 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 8,634 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,720 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.3% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 5.3% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,368 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.5% in the second quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.7% in the second quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,064 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE TJX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,894,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,431,385. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.61. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.92 and a twelve month high of $95.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 37.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX Companies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.