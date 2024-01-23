Syntal Capital Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,641 shares during the quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HWM. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 299.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 23,910 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,011,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,724,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $56.67. The firm has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.70.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HWM. UBS Group began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.29.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

