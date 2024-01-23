iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Column Capital Advisors LLC

Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,776,996,000 after purchasing an additional 53,321,234 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,101,052,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $693,829,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,462,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,805,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,979 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $486.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,425,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,228,889. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $382.37 and a 52 week high of $487.54. The firm has a market cap of $376.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $468.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $451.15.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

