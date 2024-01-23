Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by SP Asset Management LLC

SP Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 481,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,840 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises 1.5% of SP Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. SP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $13,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 39,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Horizon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 1.1% in the second quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 45.7% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 7.9% in the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 2.4% in the second quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.66. The stock had a trading volume of 17,574,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,184,148. The firm has a market cap of $258.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAC. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.20.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

