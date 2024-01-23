Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) Stock Rating Lowered by Benchmark

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Benchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, FinViz reports.
CART has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Maplebear in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Maplebear in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Maplebear in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.38.
Maplebear Price Performance
Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($20.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($17.33) by ($3.53). The company had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Maplebear will post -14.46 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Maplebear
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new stake in Maplebear in the 4th quarter worth about $331,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maplebear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $742,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Maplebear in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $904,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Maplebear in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,922,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Maplebear in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,781,000.
Maplebear Company Profile
Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website.
