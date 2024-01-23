Canoe Financial LP Sells 535,049 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Canoe Financial LP reduced its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 903,495 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 535,049 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for approximately 2.1% of Canoe Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Canoe Financial LP owned 0.07% of CVS Health worth $63,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,877,387 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,862,804,000 after purchasing an additional 855,269 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,928 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,325,287 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,607,886,000 after purchasing an additional 363,384 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,532,533 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $1,425,416,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,135,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,155,504. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $64.41 and a 52 week high of $90.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.49.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 40.12%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

