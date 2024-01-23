iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,682,846 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 845,312 shares.The stock last traded at $99.36 and had previously closed at $99.95.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 118,772.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,295,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,518,825,000 after acquiring an additional 93,217,157 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,451,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 740.4% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 812,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,264,000 after purchasing an additional 715,844 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,056,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,991.5% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 293,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,781,000 after buying an additional 279,272 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

