BNB (BNB) Hits Market Cap of $44.01 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Over the last week, BNB has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. BNB has a total market cap of $44.01 billion and approximately $1.06 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $294.34 or 0.00748961 BTC on exchanges.

BNB Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 149,528,941 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 149,548,461.34339666. The last known price of BNB is 309.82454583 USD and is down -2.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2032 active market(s) with $912,674,388.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

