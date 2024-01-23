iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Trading Up 9.3%

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 9.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.68 and last traded at $18.99. 4,087,907 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 3,672,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.38.

Separately, StockNews.com raised iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $524.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.95.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($3.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by ($1.25). The business had revenue of $186.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.75 million. iRobot had a negative net margin of 34.56% and a negative return on equity of 65.49%. As a group, analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post -8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iRobot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iRobot in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of iRobot by 3,472.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iRobot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

