National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,704,072 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 349% from the previous session’s volume of 379,227 shares.The stock last traded at $66.31 and had previously closed at $66.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on NGG shares. UBS Group raised National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on National Grid in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on National Grid in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,176.25.

National Grid Stock Performance

National Grid Cuts Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.21.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $1.1899 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Grid

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in National Grid by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Grid by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

See Also

