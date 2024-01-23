First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.12

First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 225135 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of First Mining Gold from C$0.80 to C$0.70 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$109.97 million, a P/E ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.21.

In other First Mining Gold news, Director Keith Neumeyer purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$32,500.00. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. First Mining Gold Corp. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

