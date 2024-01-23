Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Nexus Gold Corp. (CVE:NXS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 35000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Nexus Gold Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14,120.33, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$628,050.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.90.

About Nexus Gold

Nexus Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in West Africa and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, manganese, bauxite, copper, nickel, lead, zinc, and limestone/marble deposits. Its flagship property is the Bouboulou project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa.

