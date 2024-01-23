AnalytixInsight (CVE:ALY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.07

AnalytixInsight Inc. (CVE:ALY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 8000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

AnalytixInsight Trading Down 6.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 12.85 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.12. The firm has a market cap of C$7.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.87.

AnalytixInsight (CVE:ALY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.09 million during the quarter.

About AnalytixInsight

AnalytixInsight Inc operates as a data analytics and enterprise software solutions provider to worldwide institutions across various industries. It develops and markets cloud-based platforms, providing financial content, stock trading, and research solutions for banks, brokers, and investors in the financial services industry.

