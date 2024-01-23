Vanadiumcorp Resource (CVE:VRB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc (CVE:VRB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 1000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
Vanadiumcorp Resource Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$4.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.08.
Vanadiumcorp Resource Company Profile
VanadiumCorp has developed a new technology to produce reusable vanadium electrolyte directly and sustainably from virtually any source for perpetual use in vanadium batteries. Jointly developed with Electrochem Technologies and Materials Inc “VEPT” eliminates the carbon footprint and high cost associated with global vanadium supply.
