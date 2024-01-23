Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Hits New 52-Week High at $15.23

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.23 and last traded at $15.22, with a volume of 451055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PTVE shares. Citigroup upgraded Pactiv Evergreen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Pactiv Evergreen from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Pactiv Evergreen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.98.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter. Pactiv Evergreen had a positive return on equity of 10.79% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. On average, equities analysts predict that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is -32.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTVE. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Pactiv Evergreen in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Pactiv Evergreen in the first quarter worth about $30,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 1,034.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. 22.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, tableware, service ware, and other products.

