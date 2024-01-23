TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Price Down 21.2% Over Last Week

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Over the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 21.2% lower against the US dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $204.97 million and approximately $21.84 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TerraClassicUSD alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00073745 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00026014 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00022992 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00006585 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006266 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001398 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,779,095,261 coins and its circulating supply is 8,970,819,330 coins. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.