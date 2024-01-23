Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) dropped 5.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.90 and last traded at $22.93. Approximately 779,531 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,704,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.28.

TNDM has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.41.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $185.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.33 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 23.90% and a negative net margin of 27.02%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Leigh Vosseller acquired 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.39 per share, with a total value of $95,418.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,525.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dick Allen purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.96 per share, for a total transaction of $94,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,962 shares in the company, valued at $378,479.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller bought 6,200 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.39 per share, for a total transaction of $95,418.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,525.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 13,135 shares of company stock valued at $220,094. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 51.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

