Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Sets New 1-Year High at $6.69

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$6.69 and last traded at C$6.71, with a volume of 76652 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Stingray Group from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th.

Get Stingray Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stingray Group

Stingray Group Trading Up 5.6 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Stingray Group

The company has a market cap of C$343.07 million, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$5.65 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.96.

In other Stingray Group news, insider Mavrik Corp. acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$555,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer David Purdy bought 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$487,791.00. Also, insider Mavrik Corp. acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.55 per share, with a total value of C$555,000.00. Company insiders own 22.95% of the company’s stock.

Stingray Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stingray Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stingray Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.