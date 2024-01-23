Tetragon Financial (LON:TFG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $755.00

Tetragon Financial (LON:TFG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 755 ($9.59) and last traded at GBX 9.65 ($0.12), with a volume of 1455 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.65 ($0.12).
Tetragon Financial Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 9.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 9.85. The company has a market cap of £8.12 million, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83.
Tetragon Financial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. Tetragon Financial’s payout ratio is 2,485.88%.
Tetragon Financial Company Profile
Tetragon Financial Group Limited is a close ended feeder fund launched and managed by Tetragon Financial Management LP. The fund invests its entire corpus in Tetragon Financial Group Master Fund Limited. It was formerly known as Tetragon Credit Income Fund Limited. Tetragon Financial Group Limited was formed on June 23, 2005 and is domiciled in the Guernsey, Channel Islands.
