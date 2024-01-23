American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Stock Price Down 4.9%

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $90.44 and last traded at $90.44. 57,195 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 91,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.08.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.30.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.27. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $473.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that American Woodmark Co. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $255,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,002,432.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Woodmark news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $255,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,002,432.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew B. Cogan sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.57, for a total value of $105,488.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,816.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 79.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,425,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in American Woodmark by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,111,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,903,000 after acquiring an additional 22,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in American Woodmark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

