RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $556,536.62

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $39,097.85 or 0.99485303 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market cap of $125.25 million and $556,536.62 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,300.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.72 or 0.00164682 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $224.59 or 0.00571468 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00010250 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00057151 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $148.88 or 0.00378830 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.07 or 0.00180843 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000034 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,204 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for RSK Smart Bitcoin is blog.rsk.co. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rootstock.io. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io.

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rootstock Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. Rootstock Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 3,203.58453873 in circulation. The last known price of Rootstock Smart Bitcoin is 40,554.57501328 USD and is down -1.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $554,525.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rootstock.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

