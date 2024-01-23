Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 22,969 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,222,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,969 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 0.9% of Corient Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.16% of PepsiCo worth $376,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% during the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 145,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,460,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $1,219,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PEP

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $2.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,633,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,065,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.78. The stock has a market cap of $230.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.33%.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.