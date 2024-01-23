STF Management LP Buys 1,468 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

STF Management LP raised its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 162.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. STF Management LP’s holdings in Biogen were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 6,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Biogen by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 2.5% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of BIIB stock traded up $2.60 on Tuesday, reaching $250.90. 412,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,056. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.86 and a 1 year high of $319.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $245.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.50. The company has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.05.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.37. Biogen had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Biogen from $327.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $311.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.67.

Read Our Latest Report on BIIB

About Biogen

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.