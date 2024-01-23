STF Management LP Buys 5,160 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

STF Management LP increased its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 157.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the period. STF Management LP’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 222.0% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2,343.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Up 1.2 %

American Electric Power stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,724,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,671,231. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.50. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $96.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.58.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on American Electric Power from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.46.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

