Corient Private Wealth LLC Buys 338,536 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 42.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,134,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 338,536 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 0.7% of Corient Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $301,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $313.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 644,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,218. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $221.56 and a 52 week high of $314.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.57. The company has a market cap of $79.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

