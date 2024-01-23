Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $269.92 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,174,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 257,846 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.25% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $269,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000.

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $46.81. The stock had a trading volume of 6,054,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,172,672. The company has a market cap of $115.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.49. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $48.16.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

