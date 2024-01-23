Corient Private Wealth LLC Buys 44,153 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,352,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,153 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Zoetis worth $235,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 439.3% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $163,795.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,130.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $163,795.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,130.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,346 shares of company stock worth $3,139,405 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

ZTS stock traded down $3.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $188.02. 759,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,800,574. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $151.03 and a one year high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.87. The company has a market cap of $86.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $188.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.45.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 27.24%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.78.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

