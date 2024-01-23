Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 509,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,981 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Linde worth $189,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LIN. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in Linde by 6,500.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 309.5% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC lifted their target price on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.86.

Linde Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of LIN stock traded up $1.15 on Tuesday, hitting $407.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 721,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $318.88 and a fifty-two week high of $434.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $408.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $390.49.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.