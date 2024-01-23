Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 32,513 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Corient Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,961,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,513 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.07% of Coca-Cola worth $165,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,479,000 after buying an additional 57,678,466 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $2,937,315,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,669,000 after buying an additional 10,722,435 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 164.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,430,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,981,000 after purchasing an additional 8,979,379 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $429,854,000. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.93. 6,953,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,142,047. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $64.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. The business had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

KO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.87.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $5,435,173.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $26,136,766.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $5,435,173.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,136,766.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 257,286 shares of company stock valued at $14,849,033. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

