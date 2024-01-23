Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,940,053 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,212 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.07% of Cisco Systems worth $158,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Melius downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.21.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $5,318,176.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $242,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,884.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,475 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,194. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.77. The stock had a trading volume of 7,605,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,679,914. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.31. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $45.56 and a one year high of $58.19. The stock has a market cap of $210.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

