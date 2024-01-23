iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by Syntal Capital Partners LLC

Syntal Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 56.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,897 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.6% of Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

BATS GOVT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,582,815 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.71 and a 200-day moving average of $22.44.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.