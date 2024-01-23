Corient Private Wealth LLC Raises Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.63% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $115,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,038,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Tiller Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. Tiller Private Wealth Inc. now owns 25,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,425,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 18.0% during the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MDY traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $504.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 718,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,893. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $424.22 and a 52 week high of $513.98. The stock has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $489.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $475.06.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

